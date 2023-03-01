公司目錄
Ula
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Ula 薪資

Ula的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$27,118到高端軟體工程師的$49,072。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Ula. 最後更新： 10/9/2025

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

產品設計師
$27.1K
項目經理
$35.3K
軟體工程師
$49.1K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Ula最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$49,072。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ula年度總薪酬中位數為$35,270。

精選職缺

    未找到Ula的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源