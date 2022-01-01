公司目錄
Udaan
Udaan 薪資

Udaan的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$3,482到高端業務開發的$118,850。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Udaan. 最後更新： 9/12/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L1 $32.1K
L2 $39K
L3 $64.9K
L4 $105K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $60K
軟體工程經理
Median $75.3K

產品經理
Median $85.4K
會計師
$3.5K
業務分析師
$27.9K
業務開發
$119K
資料分析師
$17.4K
時尚設計師
$10.7K
財務分析師
$38.8K
人力資源
$33.6K
法務
$34.7K
行銷
$59.6K
產品設計師
$36.4K
專案經理
$58.9K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Udaan，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Udaan最高薪職位是業務開發 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$118,850。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Udaan年度總薪酬中位數為$38,861。

