Twilio的薪資範圍從低端人力資源每年總薪酬$25,870到高端軟體工程師的$623,924。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 推里奧. 最後更新： 10/18/2025

軟體工程師
IC1 $148K
IC2 $217K
IC3 $279K
IC4 $493K
IC5 $582K
IC6 $624K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

產品經理
L2 $169K
L3 $225K
L4 $409K
L5 $328K
L6 $574K
軟體工程經理
M3 $267K
M4 $386K
M5 $543K
M6 $559K

銷售
L2 $174K
L3 $222K
L4 $264K
L5 $385K

客戶主管

產品設計師
L2 $127K
L3 $192K
L4 $236K
L5 $260K

用戶體驗設計師

招募專員
L2 $112K
L3 $160K
L4 $180K
L5 $273K
行銷
L3 $145K
L4 $241K
資料分析師
Median $142K
銷售工程師
Median $256K
資料科學家
Median $303K
財務分析師
Median $170K
產品設計經理
Median $225K
專案經理
Median $189K
業務分析師
Median $150K
客戶服務
Median $96K
項目經理
Median $248K
會計師
$103K

Technical Accountant

行政助理
$175K
業務營運
$272K
業務營運經理
$304K
業務開發
$246K
幕僚長
$195K
客戶服務營運
$220K
客戶成功
$75.3K
資料科學經理
$89.1K
人力資源
$25.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $108K
法務
$151K
行銷營運
$207K
Revenue Operations
$221K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$231K
解決方案架構師
$195K
Technical Account Manager
Median $220K
技術專案經理
$179K
技術寫作
$238K
用戶體驗研究員
$126K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Twilio，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

常見問題

Twilio最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the IC6 level，年度總薪酬為$623,924。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Twilio年度總薪酬中位數為$220,710。

