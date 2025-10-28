公司目錄
trivago的產品經理薪酬 in Germany套餐中位數每year總計€57.8K。 查看trivago總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
trivago
Product Manager
Dusseldorf, NW, Germany
年度總薪資
€57.8K
職級
Product Manager
底薪
€57.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 trivago?
Block logo
+€50.3K
Robinhood logo
+€77.2K
Stripe logo
+€17.3K
Datadog logo
+€30.3K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

貢獻

常見問題

trivago in Germany產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€83,902。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
trivago產品經理職位 in Germany年度總薪酬中位數為€57,767。

精選職缺

    未找到trivago的精選職缺

