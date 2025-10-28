公司目錄
Trip.com的產品經理薪酬 in China套餐中位數每year總計CN¥758K。 查看Trip.com總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Trip.com
Senior Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
年度總薪資
CN¥758K
職級
L5
底薪
CN¥485K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥152K
獎金
CN¥121K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
10 年
常見問題

Trip.com in China產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CN¥1,175,529。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Trip.com產品經理職位 in China年度總薪酬中位數為CN¥541,157。

