Treasure Data
Treasure Data 福利

預估總價值： $1,095

保險、健康與福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

