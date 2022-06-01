公司目錄
TravelPerk
    • 關於

    TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.TravelPerk has the world’s largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology, and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies worldwide to get the most out of their travel.Backed by world-class investors like Kinnevik, General Catalyst, DST, Greyhound Capital, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, Heartcore, LocalGlobe, Amplo, 14W—investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Zalando, Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com or https://developers.travelperk.com for more information.

    travelperk.com
    網站
    2015
    成立年份
    510
    員工人數
    $50M-$100M
    預估營收
    總部

