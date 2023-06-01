公司目錄
TraqIQ
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於TraqIQ的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    126
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到TraqIQ的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源