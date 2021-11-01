公司目錄
Toshiba
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Toshiba 薪資

Toshiba的薪資範圍從低端的技術專案經理年度總薪酬$30,845到高端的銷售$208,035。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Toshiba. 最後更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

資料科學家
Median $119K
商務拓展
$152K
硬體工程師
$43.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
機械工程師
$115K
專案經理
$136K
專案管理師
$118K
銷售
$208K
軟體工程師
$38K
軟體工程經理
$189K
技術專案經理
$30.8K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Toshiba is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toshiba is $118,139.

特色職位

    未找到Toshiba的特色職位

相關公司

  • ECI
  • Speridian Technologies
  • ConvergeOne
  • Avanade
  • Arcesium
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源