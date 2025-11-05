公司目錄
  薪資
  資料科學家

  所有資料科學家薪資

ThyssenKrupp 資料科學家 薪資

ThyssenKrupp的資料科學家薪酬 in Germany套餐中位數每year總計€79.3K。 查看ThyssenKrupp總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
ThyssenKrupp
Data Scientist
hidden
年度總薪資
€79.3K
職級
-
底薪
€73.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€5.9K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
2 年
職涯等級是什麼 ThyssenKrupp?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
貢獻

常見問題

ThyssenKrupp in Germany資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€93,301。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ThyssenKrupp資料科學家職位 in Germany年度總薪酬中位數為€73,441。

