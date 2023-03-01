公司目錄
ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes 薪資

ThousandEyes的薪資範圍從低端客戶成功每年總薪酬$38,997到高端銷售的$673,891。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ThousandEyes. 最後更新： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
軟體工程師
Median $237K
客戶成功
$39K
產品設計師
$279K

產品經理
$412K
銷售
$674K
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

在ThousandEyes，股票/股權獎勵採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (11.00% 每期)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (11.33% 每期)

常見問題

ThousandEyes最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$673,891。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ThousandEyes年度總薪酬中位數為$279,098。

