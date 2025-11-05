ThoughtWorks的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Consultant級別每year₹1.39M到Lead Consultant級別每year₹5.23M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.19M。 查看ThoughtWorks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
