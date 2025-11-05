ThoughtSpot的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從MTS 2級別每year₹3.42M到Staff Engineer級別每year₹11.92M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5.33M。 查看ThoughtSpot總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹828K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.93M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ThoughtSpot，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)