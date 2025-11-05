公司目錄
ThoughtSpot 軟體工程師 薪資

ThoughtSpot的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從MTS 2級別每year₹3.42M到Staff Engineer級別每year₹11.92M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5.33M。 查看ThoughtSpot總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 2
(入門級)
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹828K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.93M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ThoughtSpot，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

ThoughtSpot in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹11,919,702。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ThoughtSpot軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹5,147,006。

