ThoughtSpot 薪資

ThoughtSpot的薪資範圍從低端招聘專員每年總薪酬$12,271到高端銷售的$326,625。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ThoughtSpot. 最後更新： 11/16/2025

軟體工程師
MTS 2 $39.5K
MTS 3 $39.5K
MTS 4 $56.7K
Senior MTS $102K
Staff Engineer $138K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

行銷
Median $148K
業務分析師
$213K

企業發展
$159K
資料科學家
$133K
資訊技術專員
$49.8K
產品設計師
$30.9K
產品經理
$110K
招聘專員
$12.3K
銷售
$327K
網路安全分析師
$107K
軟體工程經理
$152K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ThoughtSpot，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

ThoughtSpot最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$326,625。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ThoughtSpot年度總薪酬中位數為$108,845。

