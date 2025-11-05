Thought Machine的軟體工程師薪酬 in United Kingdom範圍從IC1級別每year£59K到IC3級別每year£131K。 每year薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐的中位數總計£97K。 查看Thought Machine總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
IC1
£59K
£56.1K
£884.3
£2K
IC2
£99.9K
£91K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Thought Machine，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)