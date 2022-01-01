公司目錄
Thought Machine
Thought Machine 薪資

Thought Machine的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$77,555到高端軟體工程經理的$237,936。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Thought Machine. 最後更新： 11/16/2025

軟體工程師
IC1 $77.6K
IC2 $131K
IC3 $177K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $238K
技術專案經理
Median $161K

產品經理
Median $110K
客戶成功
$182K
招聘專員
$88K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Thought Machine，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Thought Machine最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$237,936。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Thought Machine年度總薪酬中位數為$145,990。

