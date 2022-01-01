公司目錄
Thinkific
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Thinkific 薪資

Thinkific的薪資範圍從低端招聘專員每年總薪酬$66,637到高端軟體工程經理的$150,565。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Thinkific. 最後更新： 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
產品經理
Median $103K
軟體工程師
Median $108K

全端軟體工程師

業務分析師
$108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
客戶服務
$75.4K
行銷營運
$73K
產品設計師
$139K
招聘專員
$66.6K
軟體工程經理
$151K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Thinkific，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Thinkific最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$150,565。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Thinkific年度總薪酬中位數為$105,321。

精選職缺

    未找到Thinkific的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Top Hat
  • Juniper Square
  • Checkfront
  • Toptal
  • Modis
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源