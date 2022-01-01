公司目錄
Thales
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Thales 福利

比較

預估總價值： $288

保險、健康與福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • 居家
  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $192

    $16 per month

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to 7000/yr

    • 精選職缺

      未找到Thales的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Atos
    • QuEST Global
    • Murex
    • ConvergeOne
    • Modus Create
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源