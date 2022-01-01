Change
Thales
Thales 福利
新增福利
比較
預估總價值： $288
保險、健康與福祉
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Dental Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Paternity Leave
Sabbatical
Vision Insurance
Custom Work Station
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Maternity Leave
Pet Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
20 days
居家
Immigration Assistance
Phone Bill Reimbursement
$192
$16 per month
財務與退休
401k
Roth 401k
津貼與折扣
Tuition Reimbursement
Up to 7000/yr
以表格檢視資料
