公司目錄
Teya
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Teya 薪資

Teya的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$24,849到高端軟體工程經理的$134,298。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Teya. 最後更新： 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $93.9K
產品經理
Median $93.7K
業務拓展
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
資料科學家
$83.7K
財務分析師
$54.6K
人力資源
Median $76.4K
管理顧問
$46.1K
行銷
$103K
產品設計師
$24.8K
項目經理
$36.1K
軟體工程經理
$134K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Teya最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$134,298。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Teya年度總薪酬中位數為$83,733。

精選職缺

    未找到Teya的精選職缺

相關公司

  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Amazon
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teya/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.