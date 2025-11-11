Tesla的品質保證軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$127K到P4級別每year$242K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$200K。 查看Tesla總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
$127K
$116K
$10.5K
$286
P2
$169K
$136K
$32.8K
$0
P3
$206K
$159K
$47.4K
$0
P4
$242K
$177K
$65K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tesla，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
