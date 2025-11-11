公司目錄
Tesla
Tesla 用戶體驗設計師 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Tesla的用戶體驗設計師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從P1級別每year$135K到P4級別每year$430K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$180K。 查看Tesla總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
Associate Product Designer
$135K
$108K
$26.7K
$0
P2
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Product Designer
$179K
$154K
$25.3K
$0
P4
Staff Product Designer
$430K
$186K
$244K
$0
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Tesla，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

常見問題

Tesla in San Francisco Bay Area用戶體驗設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$429,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tesla用戶體驗設計師職位 in San Francisco Bay Area年度總薪酬中位數為$170,000。

