Teradici 軟體工程師 薪資

Teradici的軟體工程師薪酬 in Canada套餐中位數每year總計CA$117K。 查看Teradici總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Teradici
Software Dev In Test
Burnaby, BC, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$117K
職級
2
底薪
CA$113K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
獎金
CA$4.2K
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 Teradici?

CA$226K

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

貢獻

常見問題

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een 軟體工程師 bij Teradici in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$273,760. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Teradici voor de 軟體工程師 functie in Canada is CA$113,120.

精選職缺

    未找到Teradici的精選職缺

