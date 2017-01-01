公司目錄
tenex.ai
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於tenex.ai的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    網站
    2024
    成立年份
    11
    員工數量
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到tenex.ai的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源