Tenable 薪資

Tenable的薪資範圍從低端的資料科學家年度總薪酬$43,447到高端的產品經理$487,775。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Tenable. 最後更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

產品經理
Senior Product Manager $296K
Principal Product Manager $488K
軟體工程師
Median $149K

全端軟體工程師

銷售
Median $170K

客戶成功
$214K
資料科學家
$43.4K
資訊技術專業人員
$83.6K
行銷營運
$67.3K
產品設計師
$127K
招募專員
$140K
軟體工程經理
$205K
解決方案架構師
$276K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Tenable，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Tenable is 產品經理 at the Principal Product Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $487,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenable is $159,516.

