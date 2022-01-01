公司目錄
Temasek
Temasek 薪資

Temasek的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務營運年度總薪酬$10,612到高端的資訊技術專業人員$218,900。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Temasek. 最後更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $74.8K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $112K
客戶服務營運
$10.6K

資料分析師
$63.7K
財務分析師
$192K
硬體工程師
$54.4K
資訊技術專業人員
$219K
產品經理
$31.3K
專案管理師
$29.9K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Temasek is 資訊技術專業人員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Temasek is $63,701.

