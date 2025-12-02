公司目錄
Teladoc
Teladoc的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$156K。 查看Teladoc總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Teladoc
Backend Software Engineer
Denver, CO
年度總薪資
$156K
職級
3
底薪
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$6K
在職年資
5 年
工作經驗
11 年
職涯等級是什麼 Teladoc?
最新薪資提交
常見問題

Teladoc in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$249,330。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Teladoc軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$177,000。

