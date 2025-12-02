公司目錄
Teladoc Health
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程經理

  • 所有軟體工程經理薪資

Teladoc Health 軟體工程經理 薪資

Teladoc Health的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$270K。 查看Teladoc Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
年度總薪資
$270K
職級
L3
底薪
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
獎金
$20K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Teladoc Health?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Teladoc Health，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)



常見問題

Teladoc Health in United States軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$346,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Teladoc Health軟體工程經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$264,104。

