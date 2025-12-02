Teladoc Health的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year$102K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$223K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$185K。 查看Teladoc Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Teladoc Health，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.