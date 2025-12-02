公司目錄
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health 銷售 薪資

Teladoc Health的銷售平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$245K到$342K。 查看Teladoc Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$266K - $322K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$245K$266K$322K$342K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Teladoc Health，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)



常見問題

Teladoc Health in United States銷售最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$342,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Teladoc Health銷售職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$244,850。

