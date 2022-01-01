公司目錄
Teladoc Health 薪資

Teladoc Health的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$49,670到高端解決方案架構師的$305,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Teladoc Health. 最後更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $135K
Software Engineer III $175K
Senior Software Engineer $188K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Data Scientist II $138K
Data Scientist III $172K
Senior Data Scientist $264K

健康資訊學

產品經理
Product Manager II $178K
Senior Product Manager $190K

軟體工程經理
Median $270K
產品設計師
Median $163K

用戶體驗設計師

解決方案架構師
Median $305K
行銷
Median $98.8K
客戶服務
$49.7K
客戶成功
$109K
招募專員
$199K
銷售
$294K
技術專案經理
$204K
用戶體驗研究員
$206K
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Teladoc Health，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)

常見問題

Teladoc Health最高薪職位是解決方案架構師，年度總薪酬為$305,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Teladoc Health年度總薪酬中位數為$178,333。

