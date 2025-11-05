Tekion的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從L1級別每year₹5.29M到L4級別每year₹5.93M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹6.92M。 查看Tekion總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹5.29M
₹5.29M
₹0
₹0
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹5.93M
₹4.17M
₹1.76M
₹0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tekion，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)