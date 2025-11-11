公司目錄
Tekion
Tekion 安全軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Tekion的安全軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐中位數每year總計₹3.51M。 查看Tekion總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。

中位數薪資
Tekion
Security Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹3.51M
職級
L3
底薪
₹3.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
4 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Tekion?
Block logo
+₹5.04M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.74M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Tekion，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Tekion in Greater Bengaluru安全軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹14,833,049。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tekion安全軟體工程師職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹3,506,752。

