Tekion的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從L1級別每year₹2.01M到L5級別每year₹7.22M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹4.06M。 查看Tekion總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹2.01M
₹1.73M
₹243K
₹34.8K
L2
₹2.73M
₹2.25M
₹465K
₹14K
L3
₹4.68M
₹3.87M
₹816K
₹0
L4
₹6.34M
₹5.28M
₹1.01M
₹53.8K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tekion，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)