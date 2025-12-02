公司目錄
Technology Innovation Institute
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 機械工程師

  • 所有機械工程師薪資

Technology Innovation Institute 機械工程師 薪資

Technology Innovation Institute的機械工程師平均總薪酬 in United Arab Emirates範圍從每yearAED 206K到AED 288K。 查看Technology Innovation Institute總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$60.8K - $73.6K
United Arab Emirates
常見範圍
可能範圍
$56K$60.8K$73.6K$78.3K
常見範圍
可能範圍

我們只需要 3 更多 機械工程師 份薪資資料 Technology Innovation Institute 即可解鎖！

邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！

💰 查看全部 薪資

💪 貢獻資料 您的薪資


貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Technology Innovation Institute?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 機械工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

機電工程師

常見問題

Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates機械工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為AED 287,677。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Technology Innovation Institute機械工程師職位 in United Arab Emirates年度總薪酬中位數為AED 205,838。

精選職缺

    未找到Technology Innovation Institute的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-innovation-institute/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.