Technology & Strategy
Technology & Strategy 軟體工程師 薪資 在Munich Metro Region

Technology & Strategy的軟體工程師薪酬 in Munich Metro Region套餐中位數每year總計€68.5K。 查看Technology & Strategy總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Embedded Systems Software Developer
Munich, BY, Germany
年度總薪資
€68.5K
職級
Senior
底薪
€61.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€6.7K
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
常見問題

Technology & Strategy in Munich Metro Region軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€72,150。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Technology & Strategy軟體工程師職位 in Munich Metro Region年度總薪酬中位數為€68,586。

