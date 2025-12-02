公司目錄
Technical University of Munich
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 行政助理

  • 所有行政助理薪資

Technical University of Munich 行政助理 薪資

Technical University of Munich的行政助理平均總薪酬 in Germany範圍從每year€18.8K到€27.4K。 查看Technical University of Munich總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$24.7K - $28.6K
Germany
常見範圍
可能範圍
$21.7K$24.7K$28.6K$31.5K
常見範圍
可能範圍

我們只需要 3 更多 行政助理 份薪資資料 Technical University of Munich 即可解鎖！

邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！

💰 查看全部 薪資

💪 貢獻資料 您的薪資


貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Technical University of Munich?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 行政助理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Technical University of Munich in Germany行政助理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€27,353。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Technical University of Munich行政助理職位 in Germany年度總薪酬中位數為€18,849。

精選職缺

    未找到Technical University of Munich的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Uber
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technical-university-of-munich/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.