Tech Mahindra的創投家薪酬 in IndiaU1級別每year總計₹368K。 查看Tech Mahindra總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025
平均總薪酬
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.