Tech Mahindra 創投家 薪資

Tech Mahindra的創投家薪酬 in IndiaU1級別每year總計₹368K。 查看Tech Mahindra總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
常見範圍
可能範圍
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
職涯等級是什麼 Tech Mahindra?

常見問題

Tech Mahindra in India創投家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹452,613。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tech Mahindra創投家職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹318,797。

其他資源

