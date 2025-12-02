公司目錄
Tech Mahindra
  • 薪資
  • 技術專案經理

  • 所有技術專案經理薪資

Tech Mahindra 技術專案經理 薪資

Tech Mahindra的技術專案經理薪酬 in United States範圍從U2級別每year$138K到U3級別每year$125K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$150K。 查看Tech Mahindra總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Tech Mahindra?

常見問題

Tech Mahindra in United States技術專案經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$250,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tech Mahindra技術專案經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$130,000。

