    Teads is the global media platform. We have united and empowered the best publishers in the world and distribute ads to over 1.9 billion people every month within professionally-produced content. Our end-to-end platform delivers full-funnel, outcome-oriented advertising powered by cutting-edge creative technology (Teads Studio) and AI-driven optimization. Not content with outdated ad experiences in the market, we have reinvented digital ads and raised quality standards to delight users, publishers and advertisers.Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through its team of 900+ in 29 countries.We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion, and represents employees across a variety of skill sets. We embrace contributions from all ages, sexes, races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations and gender identities.

    teads.com
    網站
    2006
    成立年份
    1,210
    員工人數
    $250M-$500M
    預估營收
