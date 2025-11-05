公司目錄
Tata Group
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程經理

  • 所有軟體工程經理薪資

  • Greater Bengaluru

Tata Group 軟體工程經理 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Tata Group的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐中位數每year總計₹9.42M。 查看Tata Group總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Tata Group
Software Engineering Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹9.42M
職級
L5
底薪
₹6.28M
Stock (/yr)
₹2.62M
獎金
₹524K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
9 年
職涯等級是什麼 Tata Group?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Group，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Tata Group in Greater Bengaluru軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹11,970,911。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tata Group軟體工程經理職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹9,253,615。

精選職缺

    未找到Tata Group的精選職缺

相關公司

  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源