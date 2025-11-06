Tata Consultancy Services的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從C1級別每year$87.4K到C4級別每year$61.2K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area套餐的中位數總計$100K。 查看Tata Consultancy Services總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$87.4K
$83.7K
$2.5K
$1.3K
C2
$95K
$91.7K
$3.3K
$0
C3A
$99.2K
$96.6K
$0
$2.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)