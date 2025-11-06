公司目錄
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services 軟體工程師 薪資 在Chile

Tata Consultancy Services的軟體工程師薪酬 in Chile套餐中位數每year總計CLP 35.42M。 查看Tata Consultancy Services總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Salesforce Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
年度總薪資
CLP 35.42M
職級
C3A
底薪
CLP 35.42M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
獎金
CLP 0
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Tata Consultancy Services?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

系統工程師

網頁開發者

常見問題

Tata Consultancy Services in Chile軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CLP 56,497,620。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tata Consultancy Services軟體工程師職位 in Chile年度總薪酬中位數為CLP 35,417,335。

