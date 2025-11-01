Tata Consultancy Services的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從C1Y級別每year₹483K到SP1級別每year₹2.27M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹685K。 查看Tata Consultancy Services總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
C1Y
₹483K
₹480K
₹2.7K
₹0
C1
₹554K
₹551K
₹2.7K
₹0
C2
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹18.3K
C3A
₹1.48M
₹1.47M
₹0
₹6.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)