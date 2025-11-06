Tata Consultancy Services的產品設計師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從C1級別每year₹1.13M到C2級別每year₹1.22M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹1.35M。 查看Tata Consultancy Services總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
C1
₹1.13M
₹1.13M
₹0
₹0
C2
₹1.22M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹99.8K
C3A
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)