公司目錄
Tata Consultancy Services
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 管理顧問

  • 所有管理顧問薪資

  • Greater Bengaluru

Tata Consultancy Services 管理顧問 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Tata Consultancy Services的管理顧問薪酬 in Greater BengaluruC3A級別每year總計₹2.39M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹1.56M。 查看Tata Consultancy Services總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
C1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹2.39M
₹2.25M
₹0
₹142K
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 管理顧問 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Bengaluru管理顧問最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,943,752。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tata Consultancy Services管理顧問職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,561,791。

精選職缺

    未找到Tata Consultancy Services的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源