Tango
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Ukraine

Tango 軟體工程師 薪資 在Ukraine

Tango的軟體工程師薪酬 in Ukraine套餐中位數每year總計UAH 4.01M。 查看Tango總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Tango
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
年度總薪資
UAH 4.01M
職級
hidden
底薪
UAH 4.01M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
獎金
UAH 0
在職年資
2-4 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Tango?
Block logo
+UAH 2.43M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 836K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 920K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tango，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Tango in Ukraine軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為UAH 6,209,528。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Tango軟體工程師職位 in Ukraine年度總薪酬中位數為UAH 3,920,156。

