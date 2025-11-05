公司目錄
Syntax
Syntax 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Montreal

Syntax的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Montreal套餐中位數每year總計CA$80.3K。 查看Syntax總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
Syntax
Site Reliability Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$80.3K
職級
3
底薪
CA$80.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
獎金
CA$0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 Syntax?
Block logo
+CA$81K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
常見問題

Syntax in Greater Montreal軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$199,057。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Syntax軟體工程師職位 in Greater Montreal年度總薪酬中位數為CA$116,670。

