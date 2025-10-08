Swisscom的開發維運工程師薪酬 in Netherlands範圍從Software Engineer級別每year€56.5K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year€79.8K。 每year薪酬 in Netherlands套餐的中位數總計€63.8K。 查看Swisscom總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
