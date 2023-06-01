公司目錄
Swiss Water
    關於

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    網站
    1988
    成立年份
    90
    員工數量
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

