Swiggy的軟體工程經理薪酬 in India範圍從Engineering Manager級別每year₹7.83M到Senior Engineering Manager級別每year₹11.1M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹8.41M。 查看Swiggy總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineering Manager
₹7.83M
₹7.5M
₹184K
₹142K
Senior Engineering Manager
₹11.1M
₹10.24M
₹626K
₹240K
Assistant Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Swiggy，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
